Watch moment irate passengers clobbered drunk matatu driver – VIDEO

A city matatu driver learned the hard way not to drive under the influence after he was clobbered by angry passengers.

In an undated video clip that was shared on social media, angry members of the public, who were said to be passengers in his vehicle, can be seen teaching the driver a lesson with slaps and kicks as they grill him.

According to the tweep who shared the clip, Tyson Ronnie, the vehicle belongs to Super Metro. It is unclear when and where the incident happened.

SUPER METRO

“Super metro driver schooled by angry passengers for driving recklessly and allegedly being under the influence of alcohol,” tweeted Tyson Ronnie.

The helpless conductor was let off with a kick and watched helplessly as the irate mob beat his counterpart. His attempts to explain himself and plead for mercy fell on deaf ears.

A woman who tried to stop the angry mob was overwhelmed and shoved aside as they taught the unidentified driver a lesson.

In April, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) summoned a driver and conductor of a Meru matatu that was filmed harassing a woman and her child for allegedly declining to squeeze on the seats to create space for excess passengers.

NTSA, through a statement, stated that they had directed Meru Shuttle Limited officials to present the crew members of the vehicle registration number KBU 254G to their Meru County offices.