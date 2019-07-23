WATCH: Lupita Nyong’o reacts to Beyonce’s shout-out in ‘Lion King’ album

Actress Lupita Nyong’o couldn’t contain her excitement after hearing her name dropped in a song in Beyonce’s new album for ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.

The Oscar-winning actress, known for her roles in ‘12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Us’, posted a video of herself on Instagram singing and dancing along to ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

“She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin/ Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in,” Beyonce sings on the track.

“Brown Skin Girl” appears on ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ which was produced and curated by Beyonce.

The song also features Beyonce’s seven-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The 14-track album was released on Friday and features songs from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Pharrell, and Childish Gambino.

Beyonce said the album features many acts from Africa because she wants it to be about authentic music from the continent.

“I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sound or my own interpretation of it,” she said in an interview.