Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal match at home, Matiang’i tells football fans

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has advised Kenyans football fans to remain at home and watch this weekend’s English Premier League while the national census commences.

Speaking on Thursday at a press briefing by the Cabinet Committee, Matiang’i maintained his earlier directive that all entertainment joints will be shutdown to allow for the government to conduct the exercise.

A majority of Kenyan football fans love watching EPL matches in bars via satellite TV. The Arsenal versus Liverpool game kicks off at 7:30pm on Saturday.

“You can watch (the) Liverpool and Arsenal game from home. Your family may have the rare chance of watching (the match) with you,” Matiang’i said.

“Bars open at 2pm, you can have your beer till 5pm when they close. If by this time you will not have had enough, then I think there is something wrong with you,” he added.

Kenya will conduct its sixth national census since independence on the night of August 24 and 25. The exercise will extend to August 31, 2019.

The purpose of the exercise is to get detailed data on the size and distribution of the population in the country as well as the living conditions and access to basic services at a specified time.