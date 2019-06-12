WATCH: Khalwale cuts cake at coming-out-party thrown by Jubilee friends

LEFT: Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale. RIGHT: His Jubilee cake.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale rubber stamped his defection to Jubilee Party with a cake-cutting session on TV.

Khalwale announced his exit from Ford-Kenya at a rally in his hometown attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

On Tuesday, Khalwale’s new found political allies surprised him with a Jubilee-branded cake, cap and shirt live in the studio during NTV‘s AM LIVE show.

Surprise!

Back to @AMLiveNTV after a 3 week absence n they welcomed me with cake & gifts! Thank u pic.twitter.com/Qzw9KvelWi — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) June 11, 2019

“Welcome to Jubilee mheshimiwa, just like in football, there is a transfer season,” explained a visibly excited Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

“Now Khalwale will have to inform us if he is team Tangatanga or Kieleweke,” the show host Debarl Inea added.

“The difference between Khalwale, Jakoyo Midiwo and Otieno Amollo is that he comes to Jubilee during the day while the others visit at night,” Kiambu Senator Kimani wa Matangi added with a touch of humour.

Rarieda MP Amollo and former Gem MP Midiwo, who were part of the show’s panel, didn’t seem particularly interested, with Amollo cheekily explaining that he is excited to eat the cake because ‘traditions’ allow him to eat at funerals.