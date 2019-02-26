WATCH: In-laws in near blows at autopsy of woman killed in domestic brawl

Douglas Ouma, father of the late Beryl Adhiambo Ouma, waits for the outcome of an autopsy at Chiromo Mortuary. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

There was drama on Monday afternoon at the Chiromo Mortuary when the family of Beryl Adhiambo Ouma, who died following a domestic brawl with her husband in Nairobi, nearly exchanged blows with their in-laws over the results of the post-mortem.

The post-mortem examination showed that Beryl died of strangulation.

Government pathologist Peter Ndegwa also confirmed that she suffered injuries to the head as well.

Beryl’s father, Douglas Ouma Nyakach, has been claiming that his in-laws kept hiding details on the circumstance of his daughter’s death.

At the mortuary on Monday, the father was seen pushing and shoving one of his in-laws, prompting police to come in and separate them.

According to the post-mortem report, Beryl’s head injuries were as a result of being hit by a blunt object at least six times, but that was not the cause of death.

Three pathologists, Joseph Ndung’u, representing Beryl’s family, Charles Muturi, representing the suspect’s family, and Government pathologist Peter Ndegwa conducted the postmortem.

Beryl’s family lawyer Evans Ondieki told journalists that the pathologists were unanimous that Beryl was physically strangled to death.

Beryl’s father suspects that his son-in-law, Laiko Osuri, is related to a government official and feared that the relationship may come into play at his daughter’s post-mortem, hence the need for the three pathologists.

Laiko was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating and killing Beryl in their house in Kahawa Sukari Estate.

Beryl was heard screaming and calling for help for more than four hours according to the neighbours, but no one came to her rescue.