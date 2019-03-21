WATCH: Ida Odinga leads women MPs in ‘Papa Lolo’ dance





Ida Odinga has caused a stir on social media after busting moves with women MPs while dancing to the lingala hit ‘Papa lolo‘.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the 69-year old Ida rolling back the years in a shuffle dance with her ‘girls’.

The video was shared by blogger Robert Alai who refers to Ida as his ‘political mother’.

Alai claims the video was shot in the United States during a visit.

In the video, Ida dances to the hit by Congolese musician Mose Fanfan together with MP’s Rosa Buyu, Gladys Wanga alongside another unidentified lady.

The two and a half minute clip shows the four women having fun while at it, and occasionally reminding each other on which step to move in order to maintain uniformity.

Ida and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta are attending the 63rd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations headquarters in New York.