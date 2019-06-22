WATCH: Governor Mutua’s romantic message to wife on her graduation

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua with his wife his wife Lilian Ng’ang’a at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology graduation ceremony on June 21, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua left the audience swooning at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology university graduation ceremony on Friday with a speech laden with romantic praises for his wife Lilian Ng’ang’a.

Ms Ng’ang’a was graduating with a Master’s Degree in Project Management.

The Governor, who was among the invited guests, took to the podium to congratulate his wife, calling her honey and the love of her life.

“I am especially happy that the love of my life Lilian is among the students today, graduating with a Master’s of Science Degree in Project Management. She makes me very proud as she graduates top of her class, way to go honey,” said Mr Mutua.

IN AWE

The online community were left in awe by Mr Mutua’s affectionate words.

“Men who know value of women speak like Mr Mutua. love, cherish her n God will always bless u,” said Zaweriandekere.

“Lovely words to the love of his life. Kao men including my Dad,” wrote Vickykitonga.

“And this man sure values and prides in you. These kind are rare in Africa. Congratulations on your graduation,” commented ematuga2011.

“Wow kupendwa raha shikilia hapo baby gal,” stated mueni6003.

“Hubby goals,” said mmukac.

“The love in his eyes,” stated Shiru anne.