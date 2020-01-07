Watch elderly Ugandans kneeling before Museveni to receive brown envelopes

A video has been shared online showing Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni dishing out brown envelopes to elderly citizens who kneel before him to receive the handouts.

In the video shared on Twitter by President Museveni’s former doctor turned political enemy Kiiza Besigye, the 74-year-old head of State, dressed in jungle green attire, is seen giving the handouts while seated by the roadside.

Among the recipients is an elderly man who kneels before the head of state to receive a brown envelope which he accepts by slightly bowing before walking away.

After 34 yrs of NRM/M7 Junta, this is what our people have been reduced to:

Kneeling before Ssabagabe(“King of Kings”) in a line to get a small handout in brown envelop! We must end this humiliation now. That’s why…#Art3#Twerwaneko#M7mustGo pic.twitter.com/NxgPNmYUwb — Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@kizzabesigye1) January 7, 2020

Next on the line is an elderly woman walks steps forward kneels before the president, who stretches his right hand to receive another envelope and hands it over to the woman.

Sooon after yet another elderly man lines up to receive his ‘gift’ from the president in a similar fashion.

“This is what our people have been reduced to; kneeling down before Ssabagabe (King of Kings) in line to get a small handout in a brown envelope,” Besigye captioned the video.