Was Ruto too shy to hug daughter on her graduation?

Father and daughter moment between Deputy President William Ruto and Stephanie Ruto turned into a trending topic on social media on Friday over a perceived awkwardness in their hug.

Stephanie was among Strathmore University students graduating on Friday. Her family attended the ceremony to celebrate her undergraduate degree in law.

Mr Ruto declined a seat on the high table and opted to join other parents.

But it was his photo session with Stephanie that has got people talking.

The young girl excitedly reached out to hug her dad, but Ruto appeared too keen to keep his hands in his pockets.

“Congratulations to Stephanie Ruto on your graduation from @StrathU with a degree in Law. Your dedication, hard work, self-sacrifice and God’s grace has triumphed. As you join your peers in the legal profession, may you stand with the tenets of justice, fidelity and impartiality,” tweeted Mr Ruto.

Netizens had a field day with the picture,commenting on how the DP was acting like a typical African dad from the 70s.

Michealthuge said; “This pic though, the son of Surgoi seems not interested na hug.”

Corrinebore wrote; “Kalenjin Hugs comes like that… we are used to it!”

Gmusangik asked; “Why is dad pocketing?”

Damarismate commented; “He should reciprocate the love to the daughter.”

Ngaruiyamak said; “True African dad … lol. Great picture. The smiles are genuine. Congrats Steph.”

Raychgitau responded; “Lakini mbona mzito haja respond vizuri kwa hiyo warm hug aki.”

Jossiejosephine said; “Yaani dp mkono iko kwa mfuko..hataki hug ya mwanae He seems uncomfortable or juz cot off-guard.”