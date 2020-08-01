Wanyama named Montreal’s Player of the Tournament

Share this via PWA

Victor Wanyama of Montreal Impact in action against New England Revolution in an MLS Is Back Tournament game. PHOTO | COURTESY

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has been named Montreal Impact’s Major League Soccer (MLS) is Back Tournament best player.

Montreal was knocked out of the tournament a week ago by Orlando City but Wanyama picked three-team man of the match awards and has now been named the club’s best player in the tournament.

SJ Earthquakes will face Minnesota United in the first quarterfinal while New York City and Portland Timbers in the other.

All the games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday.

Victor Wanyama joined Montreal Impact earlier in the year from English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur.

The club is coached by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.