Wanyama named Montreal’s Player of the Tournament

By Jeff Kinyanjui August 1st, 2020 1 min read

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has been named Montreal Impact’s Major League Soccer (MLS) is Back Tournament best player.

Montreal was knocked out of the tournament a week ago by Orlando City but Wanyama picked three-team man of the match awards and has now been named the club’s best player in the tournament.

Victor Wanyama joined Montreal Impact earlier in the year from English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur.

The club is coached by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

