Wanted: Trader who assaulted teacher inside classroom

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a trader who stormed an examination marking room at a private school in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, and assaulted a teacher.

Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate, Angelo Kithinji, forfeited Musa Juma’s cash bail and ordered for his arrest after he failed to appear in court to take his plea for the assault charges.

Juma is accused of assaulting Linet Odhiambo at Pumwani Integrated School on October 17, 2019.

Odhiambo and her colleagues were marking examinations for learners not taking national tests ahead of school closure, when Juma allegedly forced his way into the room, grabbed her by the collar and hit her against the wall.

Odhiambo’s colleagues intervened and ejected the assailant.

The suspect was due to take a plea but he made a no show at the Makadara Law Courts prompting Kithinji to issue the arrest warrant.

If and when he will be arrested, the accused will remain in custody until January 2, 2020 next year when the case will be mentioned.