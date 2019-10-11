Wanted rape suspect commits suicide

A 53-year-old man from Kitoben village, Bomet, has committed suicide after discovering that he was wanted by police.

The police had issued a warrant of arrest for the man who was said to have defiled his niece aged five years.

Area Assistant Chief Philip Cheruiyot said the man, whose identity is yet to be revealed, had gone into hiding after the incident two weeks ago.

Cheruiyot said the deceased undressed beneath a tree where his naked body was found hanging.

His body was taken to Longisa Referral Hospital morgue.

Medical reports indicated that the minor was indeed defiled and that she had received proper treatment including medications to prevent HIV infection.