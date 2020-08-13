Wanted man surrenders to DCI

John Ng’ethe Mwaura, who the DCI says is a suspected fraudster. PHOTO | NATION

A man who police say has been defrauding unsuspecting Kenyans has surrendered to the authorities.

John Ng’ethe Mwaura who also identifies himself as an overseer of the Christ Love International Ministry, was put on the wanted list the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that this individual is in our custody. We thank all for the information we have received since we issued this alert,” DCI said via Twitter on Thursday.

Details of his arrest were not released as investigations kicked off, but according to a source, the suspect surrendered on Wednesday evening soon after the alert went out. He was accompanied by his lawyer.

Mr Mwaura is said to be a conman who, together with his accomplices, robs unsuspecting members of the public in the pretext of selling them coupons with redeemable prizes.

The racket is believed to have made a comeback to the Nairobi city centre about a year after Mr Mwaura was arrested and charged with assaulting and maliciously damaging the property of a police officer.