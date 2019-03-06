Wanted city gangster gunned down in Thika Road robbery

LEFT: A pistol found in one of the suspects gunned down on Thika Road. RIGHT: The wanted suspect.

Police on Tuesday night shot dead five suspected robbers at Allsops, along Thika Road.

One of the suspects is believed to be behind a series of robberies in Kiambu and Nairobi Counties.

Witnesses say the suspects, who were in possession of a pistol, had snatched a handbag containing money from a woman who runs a M-Pesa shop in the area.

“They had snatched the handbag from a woman and as they tried to flee from the scene, police officers cornered and shot them dead,” said Pius Kamau, who witnessed the incident.

Police say the wanted used to drive in a vehicle whose number plate he would keep changing to avoid arrests after committing crimes.

He was previously arrested in possession of fake number plates and a police radio call but was later released.