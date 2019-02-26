Wangui appears in court carrying a message on her T-Shirt

Judy Wangui and car hire dealer Michael Githae, suspects in the murder of businesswoman Mary Wambui, at the Kiambu High Court on February 26, 2019. PHOTO | ERIC WAINANA

Judy Wangui and car hire dealer Michael Githae, suspects in the murder of businesswoman Mary Wambui, at the Kiambu High Court on February 26, 2019. PHOTO | ERIC WAINANA





Two key suspects in the murder of Ms Mary Wambui were on Tuesday arraigned in court.

Ms Judy Wangui, the mistress of Ms Wambui’s husband Joseph Kori and car hire dealer Michael Githae appeared before the court and were expected to take at Kiambu High Court

The plea was pushed to Tuesday next week because Ms Wangui’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta was not in court.

As she stood in court, Ms Wangui appeared untroubled in a t-shirt that bore the message “age is just a number and mine is unlisted.”

Whether she was passing a message to the world remains unclear.

Ms Wambui was killed in Ms Wangui’s house on January 26, and the postmortem found that she suffered nine killer blows to the head.

Her body was found in a dam in Juja, Kiambu County.