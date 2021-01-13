Wambui Collymore celebrates late hubby’s birthday with a sweet message

The late Bob Collymore and his wife Wambui Kamiru. PHOTO | NATION

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore would have been celebrating his 63rd birthday today January 13, 2020.

In his memory, his widow Wambui Collymore shared a picture and a touching message on social media to celebrate the man she spent almost five years together with.

“Happy birthday Mr. Collymore, I still laugh at your attempts to escape our selfies,” she posted.

The couple got married in April 2016 and stayed together until Collymore lost a long battle with blood cancer on the morning of July 1, 2019.

A short period before the cruel hands of death snatched him from her embrace, but also a period through which they also created memories worth cherishing and holding on to forever.

Collymore managed to keep his personal life so private that even in death little was written about his life before coming to Kenya.