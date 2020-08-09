Wamatangi’s bodyguard arrested while quarrelling with his ‘girlfriend’ in public

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi during a past sitting of the Senate committee on Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC). PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi during a past sitting of the Senate committee on Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC). PHOTO | DIANA NGILA





Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi’s bodyguard has been arrested and disarmed.

According to a police report, Harun Mutwiri Mbaka was arrested after he fired two bullets while quarrelling with a woman who police believe to be his girlfriend in the Saturday morning incident.

“The scene was visited by Ruaraka detectives who established that the suspect had disagreed with his girlfriend namely Grace,” the OB (25/08/08/2020) recorded at Ruaraka police station in Nairobi reads.

“It was reported by officers on patrol along that area that they saw one male arguing with a lady along the road and they decided to go and find out. But when they approached there, the said person suddenly drew a pistol and shot twice in the air,” the OB further reads.

DISARMED

According to the police the two bullets hit a nearby motor vehicle registration number KAK 825J belonging to corporal Fredrick Ndambuki.

The officers immediately disarmed the bodyguard and arrested him.

His Ceska pistol S/No.H4478 with 13 rounds were recovered from the scene and kept as an exhibit. He was taken to Ruaraka police station.

No one was injured during the incident that happened within the Drive Inn estate along the Outering Road.