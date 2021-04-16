Waiguru’s 5 lessons as she turns 50





She has had a turbulent political career punctuated by controversy and allegations that would have made any faint-hearted person quit their job.

But for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, all the ups and downs she has been through have only made her a stronger person, at least this is according to a tweet she shared on Friday.

While marking her 50th birthday, Waiguru decided to share five life lessons that she has learnt as a mother, wife and politician.

According to her, her number one lesson is that it is important to have an anchor that will hold you steadfast through life storms.

“As I celebrate my 50th birthday today I thought I’d share 5 lessons I’ve learnt in life; 1. Have an Anchor! Mine is God. Life will throw you twists and turns and in those moments of turbulence the anchor holds!” tweeted Ms Waiguru.

Secondly, family is also very important to her, including friends who have stayed true to her.

Thirdly, she has encouraged people to try new things and live life to the fullest by doing the things that make them happy with their loved ones.

“Live laugh & love! Try new things often. Some of my most enjoyable moments have been driving across this country stopping at Nyama joints, chats with ordinary Kenyans all this in great company! My husband & I have driven to 37 counties. We hope to cover the remaining 10 soonest,” explained the governor.

Fourth, the Kirinyaga governor encourages people to make their foot prints extremely clear where they are to leave a lasting legacy.

She finishes off by encouraging women to come out and let their voices be heard and set a precedence for the future generation.

“Think generational impact. Make your foot print extremely clear where you are for two reasons; One for legacy and two, so that those who come after you never have to guess where to step. A special one for the women and young girls out there; we have lesser excuses and greater opportunities than those before us to make our voices heard! Let’s make them and future generations proud,” said Ms Waiguru.