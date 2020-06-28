Waiguru: My husband is heaven-sent

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has serenaded her lawyer husband Kamotho Waiganjo with a sweet message after surviving impeachment hearing before the Senate.

In her statement hours after the Senate left her off the hook, Waiguru thanked her husband for the support, saying he is godsent.

“I would like to thank my husband, who has been amazingly supportive throughout this process. A friend of mine recently said that there are husbands from heaven, and then there are husbands who come walking. You are definitely one from heaven,” said Waiguru.

Waiganjo was the lead counsel in the case that saw the Senate dismiss the impeachment on grounds that the accusations did not meet the required threshold.

The Kirinyaga Governor further asked Kenyans not to believe a lie that has made it look like the truth.

“To Kenyans at large, I know that we live in a day and age where sensational reporting, especially through social media, takes the day, but I urge us not to lose sight of truth. Just because a lie repeated severally sounds like the truth, it does not in any way change the truth,” she said.