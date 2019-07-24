Wahungu replaced in Nema’s top office

Mamo B Mamo, has been named the new Director General of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) in an acting capacity.

Mr Mamo was named the acting Director General after Mr Geoffrey Wahungu was implicated in the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal that has hit the National Treasury ministry.

Until his elevation, Mr Mamo was the deputy director for Environmental Education and Information in Nema.

DAM SCANDAL

“Board of Management has appointed Mr Mamo B. Mamo as the Acting Director General. This followed the arraignment in court of the current DG,” Nema posted on its Twitter account.

The move has been made despite the fact that Mr Wahungu had already been released on bond by a Milimani Court.

He was arrested on Monday by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at his home after he was named alongside 27 others believed to have benefited from the dam scandal.

Those arrested face charges which include abuse of office among other economic crimes, conspiracy to defraud among other charges.