Voters warned against sharing pictures of marked ballot papers

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned voters in Kibra against violating secrecy of the ballot by sharing photos of marked ballot papers.

The electoral body, through it social media accounts, said the violation is punishable in law.

“Voters are warned that violating secrecy of the ballot through sharing of photos of marked ballot papers is punishable in law,” IEBC said via Twitter.

The warning followed incidents of voters of Kibra posting pictures of their marked ballot papers on social media immediately after casting their votes.

The Elections Offences Act requires every officer, candidate or agent in attendance at a polling station to maintain and aid in maintaining the secrecy of the ballot.

A person who contravenes these provisions on secrecy commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh 1 million or a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

Cases of voter bribery have also been reported at different polling stations in the constituency since the polls opened on Thursday morning at 6am.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the allegations and are in police custody.

Nairobi area police boss Philip Ndolo said the suspects will be charged in court over the same.