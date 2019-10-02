Vote Mariga and enjoy better govt development, DP Ruto tells Kibra residents

Deputy President William Ruto has challenged Kibra residents to vote for McDonald Mariga if they wish to enjoy development initiatives from the government.

Dr Ruto said Mariga’s victory would give the Government ample opportunity to implement development projects in the area without party politics.

The DP spoke on Tuesday at Mash Park Hotel, in Kibra during a meeting with members of the Divine Church of Africa from Kibra.

“The projects we have done in Kibra faced a lot of opposition; we could not work freely with the late Ken Okoth (former area MP) because his party would question his loyalty,” observed DP Ruto.

“If you vote for Mariga, we will have a bridge that will enable us to come to Kibra as Government to transform your lives.”

POLITICAL AFFILIATIONS

The constitution guarantees all Kenyans equal development opportunities regardless of political affiliations.

The DP also dismissed recent claims by Gender CAS Rachel Shebesh that Mariga does not enjoy the support of all Jubilee-aligned politicians.

He added that Mariga had the full backing of Jubilee party leadership led by President Uhuru Kenyatta

Football star Mariga is locked in a battle against 22 other aspirants including ODM’s Imran Okoth and ANC’s Eluid Owalo in a bid to succeed the deceased Kibra MP.

Some 180,000 registered voters will decide on their next MP during what is expected to be a tightly contested by-election on November 7.