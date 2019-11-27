Visiting Tanzanian Foreign Minister turns BBI launch into a Swahili ‘classroom’

The ongoing launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) turned into a classroom as Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs Palamagamba Kabudi took it upon himself to educate the delegates present of a few Swahili words.

He started off his speech, which he gave in flawless Swahili, by acknowledging the guests present, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

However, it was when he mentioned the initiative task force chairman Yusuf Haji that the guests burst into laughter.

“Mheshimiwa rais wa Jamuhuri ya Kenya Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, Mheshimiwa naibu rais wa Kenya William Samoei Ruto, Mheshimiwa waziri mkuu mstahafu wa Kenya Raila Amollo Odinga, Mheshimiwa Seneta Yusuf Haji mwenye kiti wa kikosi kazi, yaani taskforce cha jitihada ya ujenzi wa madaraja nchini hii,” said Mr Kabudi.

The Swahili lesson did not end there. He clarified of the use of the two words hongera, pongezi, and kongole, and in what context they should be used.

He says hongera can only be said to a woman and for men it’s the word kongole. Pongezi is used to congratulate a group of people.

“Rais Magufuli amesema amewapongeza Wakenya kwa kuepusha shari na kuleta shere, Rais Magufuli anawapongeza Wakenya kwa kuondoa uhasama na kuleta tabasamu, na kujenga matumaini mapya kwa watu wenu. Kwa hiyo kwa wanawake wote wa Kenya wape hongera. Kwa sababu hongera anapewa mwanamke, na kwa wanaume wote Wakenya niwape kongole, kwa sababu mwanaume anapewa kongole. Lakini kwa Wakenya wote niwalete pongezi,” said M Kabudi.