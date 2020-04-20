Violate curfew laws and you’ll spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine – Govt

The government has warned that anyone found violating the curfew order to contain Covid-19 will now be put under mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

This follows increased cases of people breaching across the country, including incidences where revelers have been arrested while making merry in bars.

“Going forward, all those who break curfew rules, will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases and hence will be quarantined for a period of 14 days,” said Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

The country has implemented a national dusk to dawn curfew and cessation of movement in Nairobi metropolitan as well as Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties which have reported the highest cases of coronavirus.

“All those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact and will hence be taken to quarantine facilities for 14 days. Nobody has the authority to clear anybody to move from Nairobi other than the Ministry of Health,” she warned.

Dr Mwangangi urged the public to take public health regulations seriously while citing Mombasa county where a positive case has been reported in every division.

The government earlier warned over people using different tricks to travel upcountry, the recent being a driver who ferried an empty coffin and fake mourners to Homa Bay, then later tested positive for the virus.

This come after police on Saturday arrested six people for throwing a private house party at the Viraj Villa in Kileleshwa, Nairobi following a tip-off from neighbours.

In another incident, Emergency Plus Medical Services (E-Plus) are probing an incident in which a group of teens used one of its ambulances to beat the curfew.

Last month, Kenya announced a total and indefinite ban on public gatherings and restaurants ordered to offer only take away services as all bars were ordered shut.

To combat the spread of Covid-19, President Uhuru Kenyatta also imposed a 10-hour nationwide daily curfew running from 7pm to 5am to tame the virus spread.