Villain mayor plays dead to avoid arrest for flouting Covid-19 lockdown

A mayor in Peru pretended to have died from coronavirus and hid in a coffin to avoid arrest after breaking lockdown to drink with friends.

According to multiple reports, Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres put on a face mask and lay down in the coffin when officers came to detain him during an alcohol-fuelled night with his friends.

His friends are alleged to have hidden in drawers.

It’s unclear where the party took place or why there were open caskets close at hand.

Torres allowed this stunt to go a little too far because police even shared a photo of him lying in a coffin with his eyes closed, and a mask over his face.

Mayor lies in coffin and pretends to be #coronavirus victim to avoid arrest after breaking curfew rules to go drinking. Jamie Rolando Urbina Torres, mayor of a small town in southern Peru pic.twitter.com/f5IBlpOtX2 — World Updates (@Rntk____) May 21, 2020

Torres was eventually arrested, adding to the laundry list of criticism he has come under since Peru went under lockdown more than two months ago.

He has been accused of breaking quarantine rules in the past and leaving town in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers were able to awaken Torres and take the group to the station for questioning, though it’s unknown if charges were preferred.

Peru has the 12th most Covid-19 cases in the world, as of Thursday, with over 108,000. More than 3,100 have died from the virus in the country.