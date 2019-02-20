VIDEO: City cops brutally attack handcuffed Embakasi water vendor





A footage has surfaced online capturing the brutal attack of a water vendor by two policemen in Embakasi.

In the short clip, the officers handcuffed water vendor Anthony Bandi before beating him up. One of the officers can be seen brandishing a gun at victim as he savagely kicks him

It is reported that they later locked him up in police cells for three days.

According to Mr Bandi, it all started on Saturday while he was waiting for his customer when some young boys ran past him and within minutes the two officers arrested him.

“They came to where I was seated and they did not utter a word or introduce themselves and started beating me,” said Bandi, during an interview with KTN.

Residents say the two policemen, known by the names of Mike and Victor, work at Embakasi police station and are notorious for their violent ways.

Nairobi News reached Embakasi OCPD Onyango Mangira for a comment, but he said he was driving and did not know when he could get back to us.

Bandi claims he taken to Makadara Law Courts where he was to be charged with selling and smoking bhang, but he says he was never arraigned in any court.

“I was taken to Makadara but I never went inside the court. Later I was returned to Embakasi and released,” he said.