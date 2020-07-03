Victoria Kimani: I’m still single

Just so you know, singer Victoria Kimani is still single and thinks dating life is horrible.

Speaking while she appeared on the We Are One Africa Show, Victoria said she has been single for the longest and hasn’t even been asked out by a man for a while now.

“The last time I went out on a date was September last year.” She revealed.

The 34-year-old noted that she doesn’t think she is ready to date again at least not at the moment.

“Dating life is horrible. I don’t know why I’m talking crap as if I’m dating. I’m not dating anybody”. She added.

The last time she was in a relationship was three years ago.

The sexy singer dated hunk Nigerian Stanley Obiamalu, a video producer and director who at the time was understood to be residing in South Africa.

They broke up in June 2017 and ever since Victoria has on several occasions been quoted saying she is still single.

Despite still being single, April last year in an interview with K24, Kimani opened up on her desire to get married and have children in the future.

Victoria, however, noted she was willing to wait for as long as it takes until the right man comes along because she is “tired of falling in love with bad boys”.