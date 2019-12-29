Victor Wanyama to educate six children through high school

Victor Wanyama has undertaken to pay school fees for six bright and needy students through high school.

Courtesy of the Victor Wanyama Foundation, the Harambee Stars skipper has also promised to visit these children in school and encourage them to take their studies seriously.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had earlier announced that his foundation would be offering scholarships to two students but was forced to increase that number to six after he was :overwhelmed” by the applications.

“We wish to announce winners of the scholarships,” read a statement from the foundation.

WORKING HARD

“The six students will receive a full educational scholarship for the four years they will be in high school and also any other necessary support to ensure they are fully settled in school and working hard to achieve their goals. Initially, the plan was to sponsor two needy students but all the cases received were genuine and heartwarming. We had to extend the number to accommodate those we felt were extremely needy and required our support.”

The beneficiaries are Eva Basweti, Kyule Daniel, Omondi Tamara, Adhiya Sammy, Makokha Lamech, and Trizah Shem.

“I wish to congratulate the six successful applicants. I will most definitely visit all of you in your new schools when I come back home. This is a good opportunity for you to work hard without any distractions and I would like to urge you to seize the opportunity to make it count. All the best as you begin this journey,” said Wanyama.

The 28-year-old has also acquired 21-acres of land in Busia where he intends to put up the Victor Wanyama Academy that will tutor youth on achieving their education and sports potential.