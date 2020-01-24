Victor Wanyama-sponsored students report to schools

Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama has fulfilled his promise of sponsoring six needy students to complete their secondary school education through his foundation.

The six students, who were shortlisted after a vigorous process, reported to their respective schools this week and Wanyama has expressed his joy.

“I am very proud of the scholarship programme, above all I’m proud of the students we selected. Looking at their results, their background and the schools they attended, you can see great potential in them. I pledge to support then as I had stated earlier, to enable them to reach their potential. It is also important to motivate them to work hard in school,” Wanyama said.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sammy Oriko and Landgreen Makhoha were admitted to the prestigious Maranda School, Eva Moraa and Zawadi Tamara reported to Sironga Girls High School, Esther Achieng is at Asumbi Girls High School while Trizah Shem was enrolled in St Brigid’s High School.

The six students are on full scholarship until they clear high school.

The Victor Wanyama Foundation was formally registered last year and is the mid-fielder’s vehicle to giving back to the society. It will be based in a prime 20-acre piece of land in Busia, which will also house the Victor Wanyama Academy.

Wanyama also recently donated a 40-seater bus to his former club County Bus FC and the Muthurwa Boxing Club.