Vice Chancellor warns ‘freshers’ against hostel marriages – VIDEO

Chuka University Vice Chancellor Erastus Njoka has warned newly admitted students against being cheated into ‘hostel marriages’ or drug abuse.

Speaking on Thursday during the orientation of 5,000 freshers, Prof Njoka said such behaviour would interfere with their studies or even completely ruin their lives.

“We have admitted 5,000 first years; 3,500 under Joint Admission Board and 1500 self-sponsored and we expect them to adhere to institution’s rules and regulations to excel in academics,” said Prof Njoka.

The don said most of the times girls who are cheated into marriages while in university end up giving birth and discontinuing their education to undertake parental responsibilities.

Sexual intercourse

Prof Njoka warned the new entrants against indulging in sexual intercourse noting that many people take advantage of their naivety and they end up contracting diseases.

He asked the locals to coexist peacefully with the learners and take advantage of the over 16,000 student population for their economic growth.

The VC asked students from the county who did not manage to score a university grade to join technical institutes for technical courses, which he said are crucial in developing a nation.

“The economy of a nation is developed by people with technical skills because university graduates are mostly supervisors,” said the VC.