Veteran politician Nginyo Kariuki is dead

Multiparty crusader and businessman Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki, has passed on at the Aga Khan University Hospital, the family has announced.

Mr. Kariuki, who was also a businessman, had been ailing for some time until his death in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The late Nginyo Kariuki a successful businessman is associated with Nginyo Towers on Koinange Street, Nairobi and Lenana Hotel.

He was also a founder member of The National Alliance Party (TNA) a political party that was at the helm of power between 2013 and 2017.

In the political scene, he was instrumental in Kenya’s quest for multiparty democracy.

Nginyo was one of Africa’s first golfers, having established the only golf club in the country to be started by an indigenous African back in 1963. GOLF CLUB

He founded the Ndumberi Golf Club, popularly known as “St Andrews”, to enable Africans and Asians to play the game which was then exclusively for the white community.

Following his death, political leaders in the country have have been sending their messages of condolence to Kariuki’s family and friends.

“My condolences go out to the family of businessman and politician Nginyo Kariuki who passed on this morning. Nginyo made significant contributions to our struggle for democracy. May the Lord comfort the family at this trying moment,” ODM leader Raila Odinga said on Twitter.

“I have learnt with shock and sadness of the passing on of Nginyo Kariuki. He will be remembered for his courageous and relentless struggle for the restoration of multiparty democracy and constitutional reform. R.I.P,” Moses Wetangula posted on Twitter.

“It is with great sorrow that I have come to learn of the passing of Nginyo Kariuki; an astute businessman, a veteran politician who championed for multiparty democracy and on the social front a keen golfer. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi tweeted.