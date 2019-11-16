Varsity girl arrested at party after faking kidnapping to extort Sh20k from parents

A woman has found herself in trouble after she extorted Sh20,000 from her parents after lying that she had been kidnapped.

Detectives who were following up on the matter tracked the Mbagathi-based Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student’s phone number and found her in a party that was being held at the Thika Road Mall (TRM).

Without revealing her identity, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that she called her brother and informed him that she had been abducted and the kidnappers were demanding for Sh20, 000 to secure her release.

“The brother immediately sent the money to her phone after which the phone was switched off,” a statement by the DCI read in part.

Detectives then decided to track the phone number, which led them to TRM where she was found in full party-mode in the company of her boyfriend and a group of university students.

The boyfriend was contacted and asked to record a statement with the police on the matter.

Police said the woman immediately “switched on her phone & called the mother saying she had just been dropped at Galleria Mall in Karen.”

Detectives said that by the time of her arrest, the Sh20, 000 was still in her M-Pesa account.