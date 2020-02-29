US warns airlines of possible attack in Kenyan airspace

The US government has issued a fresh advisory, warning its airlines of a risk of being attacked within Kenyan airspace in yet another blow to the local tourism sector.

In an updated advisory dated Wednesday, February 26, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) urged all US–registered airliners to be cautious while overflying the Kenyan airspace.

“Those persons are advised to exercise caution when flying into, out of, within, or over the territory and airspace of Kenya East of 40 degrees East longitude at altitudes below fl260 due to the possibility of extremist/militant activity,” the FAA noted.

FAA further advised airlines to report any security-related incidents they may come across within the Kenyan airspace and also share their travel schedule with the agency at least 72 hours before flying to Kenya.

The agency said it will review the alert by February 26, 2021. FAA had issued a similar warning in February last year.

FAA, which regulates all aspects of civil aviation in the US, gives regular travel warnings in consultation with the State Department for the security of American citizens.

Somalia-based militia group al-Shabaab conducts regular attacks on Kenya, especially along the vast and perilous border with Somalia.

But Al Shabaab have never downed a plane in their existence.