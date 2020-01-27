US media house trolled for story on cows ‘talking’ about locust outbreak in Kenya

US-based media house CBS News is under fire from Kenyans on social media over its article on locust’s invasion in Kenya.

On Saturday, CBS News published an article titled, Locust outbreak in Kenya is worst in 70 years: Even cows are wondering what is happening.

In the story, CBS News quoted a Kenyan identified as Ndunda Makanga narrating how the insects had destroyed farmers’ crops including sorghum, corn and cowpeas.

The quote in the headline was drawn from Makanga but Kenyans online have been wondering how the media house got views from the cows.

KENYA is home to my cattle-adoring Maasai people that always believe cows to hold and express own opinions! Your coverage of those bovine views is a major milestone in ending centuries of media discrimination of cows! #EkweniNkishu @wilsonkaikai @ledamalekina @OleTiwaine — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) January 26, 2020

CBS Reporters are still interviewing cows in Kenya on recent outbreaks of locusts. pic.twitter.com/yEbXgfKcKA — lynn murono (@_lynnet) January 25, 2020

Melissa Ngombe, a 6 year old cow In Laikipia county confessed. — Kamakil (@Kamakil) January 25, 2020

Which one of you was interviewed by cbs ? pic.twitter.com/uIfDTrVGRk — sponge Joe square joe™🇰🇪 (@heymaish) January 26, 2020

The current living cow’s were not alive 70 years ago! How many cows have you interviewed? — The George (@gmwahome) January 25, 2020