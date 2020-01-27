Join our WhatsApp Channel
US media house trolled for story on cows ‘talking’ about locust outbreak in Kenya

By Chad Kitundu January 27th, 2020 1 min read

US-based media house CBS News is under fire from Kenyans on social media over its article on locust’s invasion in Kenya.

On Saturday, CBS News published an article titled, Locust outbreak in Kenya is worst in 70 years: Even cows are wondering what is happening.

In the story, CBS News quoted a Kenyan identified as Ndunda Makanga narrating how the insects had destroyed farmers’ crops including sorghum, corn and cowpeas.

The quote in the headline was drawn from Makanga but Kenyans online have been wondering how the media house got views from the cows.

