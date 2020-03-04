US embassy in Nairobi restores visa processing after 3-day outage

The US embassy to in Nairobi has restored their visa appointments within the consular section after a three-day suspension.

The embassy on Wednesday evening, through their official Twitter handle, said that they were happy to announce the resumption of normal services.

UPDATE: We are pleased to announce that all visa, passport, and American citizen services are now fully operational. All consular appointments for March 5, 2020 are scheduled as normal. — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) March 4, 2020

The embassy added that it would reschedule appointments for those who had missed them since Monday.

“For appointments from March 2- 4, 2020, the U.S. Embassy continues to contact affected applicants to reschedule. Thank you for your patience as we reschedule as quickly as possible and thank you to our technicians for working 24/7 to get us operational again,” they added.

In a notice, the embassy said they had to cancel all appointments due to a power outage.

“Technicians are continuing to work around the clock to repair damaged consular systems to ensure all visa, passport, and American citizen services can be processed fully without further inconvenience and delays for our customers,” they said on Tuesday.

The embassy apologised to those affected, with an assurance that their appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.