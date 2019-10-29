UoN students protest colleague’s death in ambulance accident

University of Nairobi students on Tuesday took to the streets to protest the death of their colleague who was hit by an ambulance at the gate of the institution.

Director of Corporate affairs John Orindi said the protest was peaceful as the students were mourning their colleague.

“The students lost one of their colleagues and today (Tuesday) they decided to hold a peaceful demonstration along the busy University Way. The protest is already over,” said Mr Orindi.

During the protest, motorists were forced to make abrupt u-turns as they approached the roundabout which had been blocked by the students.

The student who was knocked down by the ambulance was pronounced dead on arrival in the hospital.