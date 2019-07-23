UoN student left for the dead after alleged beating by varsity guards

A student at University of Nairobi was over the weekend allegedly battered by guards at the College of Architecture.

Students Organisation of Nairobi University (Sonu) chair Ann Mvurya accused the security guards, attached to Lavington Security Limited, of beating Kelvin Ochieng despite his efforts to prove that he was a student.

The operations manager of Lavington Security Limited confirmed the incident to Nairobi News.

Ms Mvurya told journalists that Kelvin had even logged to his student portal and confirmed that he was a student of registration number D33/83354/2017.

“He had already logged in to his portal to confirm that he is indeed a student but the ignorant security guards, after failing to understand how a portal operates, started beating him up,” she said.

Ms Mvurya claimed the guards stole Sh3,200 from the student before ‘stripping him with an aim of covering their heinous acts’.

The student sustained deep head cuts and was taken to the University Health Service (UHS) dispensary.

“This is uncalled for and should be brought to an end,” she said.