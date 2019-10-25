UoN don found with son’s decomposing body detained for 10 days

The University of Nairobi lecturer arrested in South B estate in Nairobi after the decomposing body of her 13-year-old son was discovered in her house on Thursday will be detained for 10 days.

Ann Inyama will be detained at the Industrial Area police station following the order issued by the court.

Detective Dickens Ondingo said in an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts that Inyama, who was found hiding in the house at Kifaru Apartments, will be held to assist in investigations.

Police visited Inyama’s house after caretaker Stephen Mwangi reported a foul smell emanating from the house that was locked from the inside, and when he peeped in he saw the boy’s lifeless body.

In the application filed before senior principal magistrate Angelo Githinji, Ondingo said police broke into the house and retrieved the body of Emmanuel Solomon Inyama, a standard six pupil.

The UoN lecturer is suspected to have stayed in the house with her son’s body for 10 days.

“The investigations are complex and the suspect’s mental status seems impaired and needs to be taken before a psychiatrist for assessment,” Ondingo said.

The don looked calm and unperturbed in the docks and did not object to the prosecution’s application to detain her but only raised issue with the 10 day period, terming it too long.

The detective said once the investigation is complete Inyama will be charged with murder.

The suspect is expected back in court on November 5, 2019.