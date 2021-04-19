UnlockOurCountry: DP Ruto responds to rapper Khaligraph Jones’ plea

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the NRGWave Festival in Mombasa on December 29, 2019 at Mombasa Sports Club. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday responded to a call by rapper Khaligraph Jones, real name Brian Omollo, to help push for the reopening of the country’s economy.

Through his Instagram page, Khaligraph pleaded with DP Ruto to intervene on behalf of Kenyans suffering from lack of food, basic amenities and employment during the pandemic.

In his response written in sheng, the DP said he understands the pain of sleeping hungry, adding that he was committed to help the less fortunate.

“Bazuu Khaligraph, nimepata message yako bro. Ahsante. Mimi najua the pain of sleeping hungry. As a personal initiative, I am ready to help as we complement government programmes on the same. I will also mobilize my friends to get some more help,” Ruto wrote.

The DP also asked the singer to find sometime for a meeting to discuss how they can distribute food to those in the creative industry who have been hit hard by the Curfew.

“Mkipata time ingine kidogo, mjipange we share ideas on how to help the creative industry. Najua huko kuna talent mingi tu sana. Mungu awabariki,” he added.

The rapper had also called upon ODM leader Raila Odinga to help reverse the situation.

“Baba yawa, kitambo ulikua unatutetea sana, sai Kenya tunaangamizwa umenyamaza. Fanya ile kitu uone vile utaingia State House haraka, wacha kunyamaza ivo.”

The rapper was later forced to clarify that his statements did not mean that he was declaring his support for any of the two leading politicians.