University student shot dead by gunmen inside girlfriend’s house

A fifth year Pharmacy Student at Kenyatta University was on Friday night shot dead at his girlfriend’s house in Kahawa Wendani.

The victim, Mr Felix Otieno, was shot dead by gunmen who stormed his girlfriend’s house around 11pm on Friday night.

Police in Ruiru are trying to piece together the circumstances under which the 29-year-old man’s life was cut short by a single shot.

PRONOUNCED DEAD

The gunmen shot two bullets, one of which ripped through Otieno’s abdomen as he was playing computer games with a friend.

According to the police, the girlfriend was not in the house when the incident happened.

On Saturday evening detectives from the elite Crime Prevention Unit joined in to help in the investigations on the killing.

After the incident, Otieno was rushed to a clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival. However, his friend was unhurt.

MISSING GIRLFRIEND

Ruiru Police chief James Ngetich was quoted by the Sunday Standard saying investigations into the incident are ongoing and that they are yet to establish the motive of the crime.

“There are many issues coming up but we are hoping to unravel the reasons. We need to know who the killers are, if they were robbers and why they picked on the student (Otieno),” Mr Ngetich said.

As of Saturday night, detectives were still looking for Otieno’s girlfriend whose whereabouts remain unknown.