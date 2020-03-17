UK warns citizens against non-essential travel to Kenya

The United Kingdom has warned its citizens against non-essential travel to Kenya.

The statement by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) on Monday follows a directive issued by the Kenyan government on Sunday to minimise the spread of the disease.

“This is due to Kenya authorities announcing measures restricting individuals except for Kenya citizens and resident permit holders from entering Kenya,” read part of the statement by FCO.

On Sunday, while confirming cases of two more coronavirus patients in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended travels for all persons coming into the country from all countries that have recorded cases of the virus.

The president had also asked all individuals who arrived in the country in the last 14 days to self-quarantine or go to the government isolation centre.

The UK has reported more than 1,300 cases of Covid-19 with 35 deaths according to Worldometer that is tracking the virus.

Besides Covid-19, FCO also identified terror hotspots where UK citizens were urged to stay away from.

The UK also advised its national against non-essential travel to areas within 60 kilometres of the Kenya-Somali border, Garissa County, Lamu County (excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island) and areas of Tana River north of the river itself and 15 kilometres of the coast from the Tana river down to the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) river.