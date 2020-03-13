UK PM tells Britons to prepare to ‘lose loved ones to coronavirus’

United Kingdom Prime Minister on Thursday warned British citizens that many more families “are going to lose loved ones before their time” to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The PM was speaking during a press conference and described the virus as the “worst public health crisis for a generation”, adding that it could not be compared to ‘seasonal flu’.

“It’s going to spread further, and I must level with you, the British public. More families, many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time,” he warned.

The number of British cases has risen to 596, and according to Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific officer, suggested that between 5,000 and 10,000 people in the UK could have the virus.

Ten people are known to have died of it in the UK.

But despite describing the threat of coronavirus as “the worst public health crisis for a generation”, Mr Johnson said he would not follow the example of Ireland and Italy and close schools and ban sporting events to limit the spread of the disease.