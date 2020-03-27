UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.
The BBC, citing Number 10, reports that the Conservatives leader is experiencing mild symptoms.
The new high profile infection comes barely two days after Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, exhibited mild symptoms of Covid-19.
The 71-year-old and his wife Camilla, who does not have Covid-19, are currently self-isolating in Scotland, Clarence House, his office, said.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020