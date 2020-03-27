Join our Telegram Channel
UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

By Harry Misiko March 27th, 2020 1 min read

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The new high profile infection comes barely two days after Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, exhibited mild symptoms of Covid-19.

The 71-year-old and his wife Camilla, who does not have Covid-19, are currently self-isolating in Scotland, Clarence House, his office, said.

