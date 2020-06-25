UhuRuto ended, we now have Kieleweke govt – Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen suggests the political relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto has irretrievably broken down.

He spoke during a radio interview on Wednesday.

“The Uhuruto government ended long time ago,” he said.

Uhuruto was a campaign slogan coined to bring woo voters to elect the two leaders.

“What we have now is the kieleweke government. That of politicians who subscribe to the politics of the President and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Murkomen, who was recently relieved of his position of the Majority Leader in the Senate, also says he expects Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru to overcome the impeachment motion, which is now under debate and vote in the Senate.

“I don’t expect Waiguru to be impeached at the Senate not because she is innocent or guilty. Just that she is an important component of the President and opposition leader Raila Odinga’s plans especially with the BBI. What we are now seeing at the Senate in the form of a committee investigating her conduct is more or less choreographed,” he charged.

Following a bromance period at the start of their reign, President Kenyatta and DP Ruto have increasingly drawn apart in recent times culminating in the removal of the DP’s top lieutenants in Parliament and Senate.

The DP appeared to retaliate by forming a breakaway to the Jubilee Party, named Jubilee Asili