Uhuru’s new CSs Mutahi Kagwe, Betty Maina sworn in

President Uhuru Kenyatta today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of two new Cabinet Secretaries and six Principal Secretaries, ushering them into Government.

The Cabinet Secretaries sworn in at a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi were Betty Maina (Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

The new Principal Secretaries included Amb Johnson Mwangi Weru (Trade and Enterprise Development), Dr Julius Ouma Jwan (Vocational and Technical Training), Mary Wanjira Kimonye (Public Service), Amb Simon Wanyonyi NabukwesI (University Education and Research), Solomon Kitungu (Transport) and Enosh Onyango Momanyi (Physical Planning).

President Kenyatta said the new officials are aware of the challenges corruption and lack of integrity have posed to the country and reminded them that the two vices shall not be tolerated.

“The evil of corruption must come to an end. I expect you to support me in ending it,” the President said as he informed the CSs and PSs that he expects nothing short of total commitment to integrity.

Delivering services to Kenyans

The President assured the officials that he remains ready to work with them and support them in delivering services to Kenyans.

He said those taking the oath of office were experienced public servants who should hit the road running.

On the challenges being posed by the novel Coronavirus, President Kenyatta directed CS Kagwe to immediately take up the role of directing efforts to ensure Kenyans remain safe.

The President said he had earlier signed an Executive Order which the CS is expected to implement.

The Head of State urged CS Kagwe to eliminate all bottlenecks towards the realization of the universal health coverage pillar of the Big 4 Agenda by working closely with all stakeholders.

On trade and industry, the President directed CS Maina to start delivering results immediately, asking her to embark on forming the team to negotiate with the United States on a new trade deal.

He challenged the new trade CS to work hard and ensure that Kenya reaps maximum benefits from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

The ceremony was conducted by the Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua.