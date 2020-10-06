Uhuru’s nephew facing eviction over rent arrears row with Kidero





President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew and Personal Assistant Jomo Gecaga risk eviction from an apartment owned by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

Gecaga is seeking to block his eviction from Gem Suites Riverside apartments, a high-end apartment in Riverside, Nairobi, through JSTA Ltd, a company linked to his father Udi Gecaga.

The property costs Sh540,000 monthly, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the rent was slashed by more than half to Sh250,000.

However, Udi requested Kidero to extend the offer for paying half rent to December, but Kidero, through Geminvest Limited, rejected the request.

Further, the Gecagas have been accused of refusing to sign the new lease agreement which, according to Geminvest limited, lapsed in March 2016.

“Geminvest Limited will not accept payment of Sh250,000 only as monthly rent. The company requests that you clear current outstanding bill of Sh950,000 for the period ending September 30 and then vacate the unit,” Geminvest Limited’s court documents read.

In a case that will be heard on October 6, JSTA is seeking court protection from eviction and assets seizure over the rent arrears.