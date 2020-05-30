Uhuru’s big broom sweeps Sonko’s allies out of Assembly leadership

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s onslaught on disloyal Jubilee party members has been extended to the Nairobi County Assembly.

In a letter to Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has rewarded Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s fiercest critic Ibrahim Hassan (Matopeni Spring Valley Ward Representative) with the plum position of the Leader of Majority.

“The changes below were made following wide consultations and in accordance with the Nairobi City County standing order 20, and further to our letter dated November 12, 2019, effect of which the party has provided for an interim leadership,” part of the letter dated May 28 read.

Other changes saw Peter Wanyoike the Dandora 1 Ward Representative elevated to the position of Deputy Majority Leader, Paul Kiguathi who is the Mihango Ward Representative named the Chief Whip and Waithera Chege the Nairobi South Ward Representative as the Deputy Chief Whip.

This means that Jubilee party has dealt a final blow to an initial line-up that saw the above-named officials kicked out of these positions.

The new line up replaces Dandora Three MCA Charles Thuo who was the Leader of Majority and Ziwani Kariokor MCA Ms Millicent Mugendi his deputy.

Ms June Ndegwa was the Majority Chief whip while South B MCA Waithera Chege has been the deputy Majority Chief Whip.

The latter group is believed to be associated with embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.