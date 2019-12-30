Uhuru wades into Miguna’s imminent return to Kenya – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted that Miguna Miguna will be allowed into the country if he returns next month.

The Head of State spoke on Monday at the burial of Kenya’s first African Mayor and second liberation hero Charles Rubia’s home in Murang’a county.

Miguna was born in Kenya to Kenyan parents but he’s twice been deported by President Kenyatta’s regime in 2018 with Interior Minister Fred Mataiang’i insisting at the time he’d renounced his Kenyan citizenship when he took up the Canadian one.

The outspoken Miguna has, however, maintained that he intends to make a return to Nairobi on January 7, 2020.

STRESSED

“There’s nobody who has been told not to speak his mind,” stressed President Kenyatta.

“You can walk on the road and even shout at the top of your voice. I have heard that others even want to board flights and come to say what they want to say, let them come. That is their freedom.”

The President also urged Kenyans to use their freedom of speech wisely.

“My only request to them is please use the freedom to preach peace and unity among Kenyans and to also fight corruption,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, the government had warned Miguna to bring valid travel documents if he actualises his promise of returning to Kenya.

“All his travel papers must be right and valid,” Col. Cyrus Odhiambo Oguna, the government spokesman, told Nairobi News.

“Then he will not be denied entry. All his papers must be right and valid as per the travel regulations. We are governed by the rule of law.”

In preparation for his entry, Miguna has called on his legal team, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHCR), the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to compel the state to obey court orders on his citizenship and issue him his Kenyan passport.