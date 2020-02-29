Uhuru urges Nairobi MCAs not to impeach Sonko

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday urged Nairobi MCAs to drop the impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The Head of State spoke when he met Nairobi Jubilee ward representatives at State House, Nairobi.

All the MCAs had been summoned by the president to State House through communication by Majority Whip June Ndegwa.

The request comes just days to an impeachment motion against the embattled Governor was set to be tabled.

This week, Sonko handed over key functions of the Nairobi County government to the State after a meeting with President Kenyatta.

From next month, seven out of 10 departments at City Hall will be under the national government.

Governor Sonko had been given until Monday to present his written response on the allegations raised against him in the notice of impeachment.

Nairobi County is hanging in a precarious position as removal of Governor Sonko from office would necessitate a by-election after 60 days of Speaker Beatrice Elachi assuming the position of acting Governor as per Article 182 of the Constitution.

The county has had no deputy that would take over, in a similar way as it was in Kiambu County since Polycarp Igathe resigned in January 2018.

Last week, 55 MCAs appended their signatures to impeach the governor.

Out of the 122 Nairobi County Assembly MCAs, 66 are from the Jubilee party while the opposition has 56.