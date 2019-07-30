Uhuru to visit Bob Marley’s museum in Jamaica

President Uhuru Kenyatta will next week depart for Kingston, Jamaica for bilateral talks between the two counties.

The president is expected to visit the museum of iconic reggae singer Bob Marley and the shrine of Jamaican-born pan africanist Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

Uhuru’s visit is at the invitation of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holnes.

He will be a guest at the country’s 57th independence anniversary.

The two leaders are expected to discuss opportunities for enhanced bilateral relations between Kenya and Jamaica, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said in a statement on Tuesday.

Uhuru has previously pointed out that Bob Marley is among his favorite musicians.